Annual 'School is Cool' event gives away 2,000 backpacks in Tyler

This is the tenth year that the City of Tyler and event sponsors host this event to ensure students go back to school with everything they need.

TYLER, Texas — On Thursday, the annual 'School is Cool' event was hosted in-person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. An event that is more than just a school supply giveaway, but also offers free services like immunizations, haircuts, eye exams and more.

Families were lined up outside the W. T. Brookshire Conference Center ready for the event to start at 4:30 p.m.

"We were here at four o'clock," said Autumn Green, Tyler resident and mom of three kids. "We thought we were going to be late getting here at four and it was already packed. I think there were 120 people in front of us."

Tyler resident Demetrece Gray said she was thankful the event was inside this year, since his family had to deal with the triple digit temperatures.

"It's a beautiful thing and just noticing the community being able to give back like this," Gray said. "This time it was under air conditioning and that's what makes it even better."

Gray said this was also an opportunity to get his kids out of the house, get some free supplies and have some fun before the start of the upcoming school year.

This is the tenth year the City of Tyler and event sponsors have been able to ensure kids in East Texas have what they need. Many of which were seen smiling while enjoying the games vendors had set up for them.

"I've been part of this committee since day one 10 years ago," said Leanne Robinette, director of the city's parks & recreation department. "To see it grow and to see so many happy faces, watching these kids leave here prepared and confident and ready to start the new school year is just extremely rewarding."

For Green, this giveaway event helps her deal with the inflating cost of school supplies.

"We're on a tight budget and so having even just a little bit of free supplies is just a wonderful experience," Green said.