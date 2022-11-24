East Texas college dancers perform at Thanksgiving parades

"I think it's really great that we're finally, you know, branching out," said Emilee Dewolfe, a Tyler Junior College Apache Belles dancer.

TEXAS, Ga. — Thanksgiving is known for big spectacular parades across the nation. On Thursday two East Texas college dance groups traveled to Houston and New York City to show off their talent.

The Kilgore College Rangerettes performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Dancers Bailee Boyd and Melea Bedford said this year was a dream come true because they got to sport their red, white, and blue uniforms and perform alongside singer Mariah Carey.

"We were practicing on the sides before we went on for the parade," Boyd said. "Just throwing high kicks here and there to get stretched and warmed up. Everyone just looks like whoa, they're kicking so high!"

Bedford said her experience in the parade went by in a flash.

"You're just so in the moment and like doing your parade routines," Bedford said. "Hearing everyone cheer for you, and everything like that it just went by in a blink of an eye really."

The Kilgore Rangerettes weren’t the only dance team representing East Texas at a Thanksgiving parade on Thursday.

Over in Houston the Tyler Junior College Apache Belles performed at the 73rd annual Houston H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Lindale natives and twin sisters Emilee and Bailee Dewolfe said performing with each other in a big parade was a dream come true.

"We have been performing with each other since we were 3-years-old," Bailee Dewolfe said. "14 plus years of dancing together and so it's really great to be able to share this connection with your sister."

Even when it started raining on their performance, the Dewolfe sisters said the team pushed through to give Houston a taste of home.

"There's a lot of traditions in East Texas that a lot of people don't notice and they don't see," Emilee Dewolfe said. "I think it's really great that we're finally, you know, branching out."