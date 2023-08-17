Camp V sets up online directory to connect veterans with East Texas businesses

If you’re a local business that would like to take part in this initiative, contact Camp V at (903) 566-1010 or email them at info@campv.org.

TYLER, Texas — In just four years, a Tyler-based nonprofit has been making a difference in the lives of underserved veterans throughout East Texas.

Camp V (Community Assisting Military Personnel & Veterans) has become a hub for those who served in our country's military, but now they're starting up a new online directory to connect vets with local businesses.

"Anytime a veteran comes to the Tyler area -- the East Texas area -- the first thing that they're going to be looking for is schools, jobs, where to go shopping, and where to go eat," said Travis Gladhill, executive director of Camp V.

It also showcases construction businesses -- one of which is a major sponsor of the nonprofit. Longview business Jones Legacy Ventures says they have multiple employees with military backgrounds. It sparked their willingness to contact Camp V, take a tour and get more involved.

"When we got word of this we went out to Camp V and took a tour and fell in love with them and everything they stand for," said Natalie Gandy, communications director for Jones Legacy Ventures.

The online directory is a way for local businesses to donate to the nonprofit and gain exposure, but Gladhill says this goes further than just a donation. He says the feedback they receive from local veterans has been outstanding.

"The fact that we're saving these veterans' lives and we're improving their situation," Gladhill said. "I had a veteran this morning call me and say, 'Thank you, you pointed me in the right direction, I needed a job, I got the job the same day.' And that's going to have outstanding benefits for him and his family because he was between jobs."

Gladhill said he is not from East Texas but after seeing the outpouring of support for local veterans since starting the nonprofit, he does not plan to leave.

"It has been outstanding to be a part of this venture -- this new model of veteran support and to be partnering up with this community to assist our veterans," Gladhill said.