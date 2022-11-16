Local business brings Christmas magic to downtown Tyler

ETX Lawn & Order contracted their special lighting unit to decorate downtown Tyler before this year's Christmas parade.

TYLER, Texas — As we approach the holiday season, a lot of East Texans are getting into the spirit by putting up Christmas decorations.

The city of Tyler is in the holiday mode as well with big plans for the downtown square by transforming the Rose City into a "winter wonderland."

This year the city contracted a Tyler local business named ETX Lawn & Order. A local landscaping company that recently launched what they call their special lighting unit.

Owner of the company, Justin Carlson said he expanded his business because just like him, many East Texans love the Christmas holiday. He grew up decorating his family home every year and wants to provide the service to others as well.

Carlson explains why he named his company and explains the way they are.

"I wanted it to be professional, but also punny," Carlson said. "The punny part comes in because I was a law enforcement officer and detective for 14 years."

This year Carlson landed a contract with the city of Tyler to decorate the downtown square with Christmas lights.

"Tyler Parks & Rec have always done this to my understanding," Carlson said. "So when we did the tree trunks last year, we kind of helped on a lower scale."

Carlson said the city liked his company's help and reached out to him about decorating the entire downtown square.

"We’re gonna light it up," Carlson said. "The grassy areas on the north and south side are going to be lined with xenon bulbs."

Carlson also said that all the trees surrounding the square's perimeter will be lit differently with red, white and green patterns.

The city's Christmas decorating is typically done by volunteers, but according to the city’s main street director Amber Varona it was time to give them a break.

"We realize how tedious and daunting that is to really pull them away for about two weeks it takes them to (decorate)," Varona said.

She said there’s also a surprise element in the works.

The city will have a LED Dynamic RGB Illuminated Park Bench this year for photo opportunities.

"It's gonna be a really neat," Varona said. "It's a new technology that's kind of floating around, and not many people have it. So, we're one of the first from what I hear."

ETX Lawn & Order is in charge of decorating the new feature.

"It's going to be lit up (by) all kinds of neat little colors," Carlson said. "That's going to be the picture spot. I know there's a lot of people that flock down here for the Christmas parade on December 1st."