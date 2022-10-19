East Texas-area breast cancer survivors talk about importance of hair

"One day I was a brunette, one day I was a blonde, one day I was bald, and the next day I might have a floppy straw hat," said survivor Virginia Culpepper.

TYLER, Texas — October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For many women who get a diagnosis, losing their hair is a big part of their journey.

Reflections Wig Salon & Boutique owner Tina Johnson said no matter what journey women go through she's here to help them.

"Whether it's cancer, going through alopecia, or various other health related issues that can cause hair loss," Johnson said.

Johnson said the purchase of a wig comes with more than just the hair.

"From consultation, to sitting her down and finding the right fit," Johnson said. "We feel her out. What does she like? Figuring out what looks good with her face shape, and what does she desire to have? Then the education on how to care for the wig. We just walk them from start to finish."

Athens resident and survivor Virginia Culpepper wore three wigs while going through chemotherapy. She was diagnosed in 2006 and has been cancer free for 15 years now.

"The cancer center here in Tyler, I got two wigs from them," Culpepper said. "My aunt and my cousin also had purchased a new wig for me. I loved them all. So one day I was a brunette, one day I was a blonde, one day I was bald, and the next day I might have a floppy straw hat."

For survivors like Athens resident Debbie Bell, embracing their hair loss is part of the journey.

"I decided to just go all natural," Bell said. "Everybody knew I was gonna lose my hair anyway. So I thought why wear a wig? I stuck with my bald caps and I had plenty of them."

Bell’s last chemo treatment was this past April. She's celebrating being in remission and the regrowth of her hair.

"Came back Shirley Temple and then as it started growing out, it started to kind of lose the curls," said Culpepper. "Now look at me. I'm straight again I need some curl again."

Bell also mentioned a local nonprofit that aided her during her cancer journey.

It’s called Pink Fishing Reeling in the Cure and the group will host its annual bass fishing tournament at Cedar Creek Lake this weekend.

It helps raise funds for women going through breast cancer themselves, and it helped Bell through her journey by paying for her mammogram.

These survivors stressed that it’s always important for women to get a mammogram even if you don't feel anything different.