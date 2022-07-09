East Texas in need of more referees during shortage

The Tyler Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials said they're in need of more referees to continue a smooth football season.

TYLER, Texas — When you think of Friday night lights you might think about the players, the bands, the cheerleaders, but you can’t play without referees.

The Tyler Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials, or TASO, is starting to notice a shortage of referees - a problem occurring across the state.

Jeremy Gunnels, the Tyler chapter's varsity secretary, said they’ve put money and effort over the past four years to increase recruitment.

"That's helped, definitely though we have a large gap with needed officials versus available officials," Gunnels said.

With an average of 24 games a week to cover, the chapter needs about 150 referees every Friday night.

"When you look at our number of 170 all those guys aren't available every day because they have jobs and families," said Stephen O'Neal, sub varsity assigner for the Tyler Chapter TASO. "For some people, they put more energy into officiating than others. So for some of us we know to tell our wives that they're not going to see us again until November."

When East Texas teams all play at home the chapter does not have enough officials to cover the games.

So how can you help ensure the Friday night lights stay on all season?

"Come on out and give it a try," O'Neal said. "We provide all the training, we provide resources and I love it when they're a rookie. But I also love it when they come back for year three, because if they come back for that third year that typically means we've got them for life. I like to say they've kind of caught the bug of football officiating."

These men have been committed even through the hot and cold weather. Gunnels and O'Neal shared they both have a passion for the game that makes them keep officiating football as referees.

"It started with a passion for the game," Gunnels said. "In high school football, college football once I was done with that it's like I really didn't want to be done."

"I joined in 1997 and honestly we don't care who wins," O'Neal said. "We want to get out there and most of us want to do the best job that we possibly can. We study film and we just want to get better. I want my football crew on Friday night to be better this Friday than they were last Friday. Just like the coaches on the field want their teams to be."