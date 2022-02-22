No arrests made in fatal hit-and-run in Tyler

A Tyler woman after a hit-and-run incident at the intersection of Queen St. and Broadway Ave. An investigation is underway on identifying the driver involved.

TYLER, Texas — New information has surfaced on a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Tyler.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, around 7:30 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Queen St. and Broadway Ave. after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

The victim has been identified as Kelsey Hise, 30.

According to an obituary shared by Hise's sister on Facebook, she was a mother and a vibrant spirit who brought smiles to those around her.

Police say Hise was found lying in the road along with pieces from the vehicle that struck her.

Those pieces are being analyzed to determine what type of vehicle was driven and to identify the driver.

"Our crime scene investigators and our crime scene unit do have the pieces of the vehicle now," Tyler Police Dept. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. "They're going over them and checking for different evidence on them, whether there's fingerprints, or whether there's any kind of identifying numbers."

Police say the first person to approach the scene did not know English and flagged another driver down to call 911.

Police are asking for the community, if they know any information, to contact them to help them solve this investigation.

"If anybody has any information, no matter how little you think it might be, give us a call," Erbaugh said. "Sometimes things that seem minor sometimes help us the most. So, anything you have, just please give us a call."