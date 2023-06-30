Spectators beat the heat to support Camp V at the Rose City Airfest

As Tyler faced an excessive heat warning, it didn't prevent visitors from making a huge turn out for the airshow.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — This Friday kicked off the start of Independence Day weekend, and in Tyler many visitors from across the nation showed up to check out the Rose City Airfest.

Sonic booms were heard and felt racing across the skies near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Bringing smiles to all kinds of visitors like Oklahoma City residents James Farley and his son Carter Farley. They said there aren't many airshows in their state so for the second time they've decided to travel to East Texas to catch the airshow.

"My dad was in the Navy and we started to go to airshows when I was a kid," James Farley said. "So now (Carter) is growing up doing the same thing, sort of kind of passing it along a generation here."

This is the third year in a row that Camp V has been able to host this event showcasing historic aircraft in East Texas skies. Spectator Tamara Davis said her daughter also loves to come watch the airplanes in action.

"We just decided to keep the tradition going," Davis said.

These excited spectators were taking on the excessive heat warning with umbrellas and water. The weather became an issue as multiple heat exhaustion calls were made, but thankfully first responders were there to take care of everyone in need.

"I'm not gonna lie it is hot and it's getting better as the wind is blowing," Davis said. "It was really hot man, but as the time goes on it's cooling off."

A part of the large turnout for the event were current and retired members of the military along with many historic airplane fans.

"I've just always loved history and mainly history of planes," Carter Farley said. "They're just so fascinating to see them go up in the air."

Captivating aircraft making their stop in Tyler to benefit Camp V who offers support services to local veterans in East Texas.