ETX Brewing Company creates new beer for non-profit

"Blind ambition" is the newest beer at ETX Brewing Company. A German peach kolsch inspired by non-profit Lighthouse for the Blind.

TYLER, Texas — ETX Brewing Company created a special beer in collaboration with local non-profit Lighthouse for the Blind.

Named "blind ambition," this new peach kolsch was revealed today and will be ready to try this Saturday.

"We're grateful that they liked the idea and we've moved forward with it," said Craig Ellis, the community relations administrator for LFTB. "This is what we've been waiting on the last six months."

After a half year wait, customers will finally get to taste the new beer but "blind ambition" belies its name because its for a good cause.

"We're actually going to receive a portion of the proceeds of the whole day," said Alicia Lansford, vice president & chief mission officer for LFTB. "That money is going to go right back into our programming."

So what went into creating this special brew?

"What we brew here is real beer," said Brian Gilstrap, co-owner of ETX Brewing Company. "Real beer means that you got real ingredients, so we use real peaches. We took an immersion blender, and spent hours just macerating these peaches and we added them directly to the beer. That's what really brings out those peachy flavors."

So if you’re feeling peachy this Saturday and want to help LFTB then make sure to stop by. Some proceeds will help our visually-impaired neighbors like Ellis.

"I have been legally blind for 14 years," Ellis said. "Because of the training I've received at the lighthouse, I'm one of those people that had regained my independence. Regained my self-worth and I'm able to have those goals and dreams."