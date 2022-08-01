Local ministry helps law enforcement, family following death of Smith County deputy

Crisis Response Ministry was there to assist the family and fellow officers of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Family and friends are still grieving the loss of Smith County Sheriff Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.

Among that grief were many law enforcement officers as well.

At 1 a.m. last Friday morning Crisis Response Ministry took action after hearing police say Bustos was killed after getting struck by a drunk driver.

"We serve first responders, fire service, law enforcement, and EMS dispatchers who are often forgotten about," said Jason Pointer, the victim services director of CRM. "We were able to send an older retired couple who are volunteers to the deputy's home to actually be with his children."

The couple stayed with Bustos' wife until her sister arrived. Then she was able to head to the hospital while the couple stayed at the home the entire night.

"That's one of the hidden things that people don't often think about," Pointer said. "It's what's happening with the family, what's happening with the kids who's watching the kids."

CRM was also at the hospital tending to the immediate family and deputies who just lost a fellow brother.

"Mr. McKee was stationed a little bit closer to the bedside so he had a lot of interactions with the family," Pointer said. "He had a lot of interactions with the deputies that had maybe just come to pay their respects."

Although CRM focused on law enforcement that tragic day, Pointer wants everyone to know they extend their services to others facing mental or emotional crisis.

"We had one of our staff members go to the emergency operation center, the 911 call center," Pointer said. "To make sure that the communication operators and the dispatchers were OK. As it turned out, the dispatcher who took that particular call was able to stop by and receive a critical incident debriefing by a female volunteer."

As many continue to grieve and remember Bustos, Pointer has a message for the family.

"I can't even imagine what you're going through," he said. "If there was something we could have done differently to make it turn out different we would. But knowing that we can't, we're just going to be here for you. We're gonna be here for you for as long as it takes."

CRM is available to call 24/7 at 903-385-4737.