Staying cool in the triple-digit heat

From packing hydrating fruit and waters, to checking out your local library. There are multiple places to stay cool at, if you want to get out of the house.

TYLER, Texas — As soon as you step outside you can feel that intense heat, but East Texans are still finding ways to have fun.

Rose Rudman Park didn’t have many visitors Monday, but the heat didn’t stop some kids from having fun.

"We were just playing, we were playing on the spaceships," said Ivy Dunlap, a Bullard resident. "We were kind of like sliding and my brother Denton was climbing up the slide."

"It's very hot today, I burnt my back," said Denton Dunlap, a Bullard resident.

Their grandmother wanted to keep these kids active, but made sure to prepare for the rising temperatures.

"We have water in the car when we're cooling off," said Alice Rodenberg, the children's grandma. "We brought apples and a banana. Ivy loves bananas, she's already had a banana this morning. Plus we had breakfast and we got out here when it was cloudy. Now the sun's coming out, so we are gonna head home."

Another way to stay out of the sun is to visit your local library or any public area that has air conditioning.

The Tyler Public Library is one of the multiple cooling shelters in the city’s heat response plan. For a Caldwell Arts Academy teacher, it’s a great option to find books as teaching resources.

"Anywhere with air conditioning is great," said Sara Pearson, a CAA teacher. "I'm sure people are gonna go to like water parks and the pool. I don't have a pool, so I figured I'd come here and get out of the house for a little bit. But definitely drink a lot of water, and make sure you're eating so you don't pass out."

Some people would rather stay inside than deal with the heat at all.

"If I'm being totally honest, I'm more of an indoor house mouse person," said Davis Dunlap, a Bullard resident. "Video games for life."

"We just keep them hydrated with Gatorade, water, and those little Propel powder drinks you put in your water to keep all of your nutrition up," Rodenberg said.