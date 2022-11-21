Tyler ministries feeding those in need every Monday

"People delivered from addiction and sickness and it's just really good, and a lot of bellies get filled out here," said Randy Loven, deacon for Bikers for Christ.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Thanksgiving is this Thursday, but on Monday a group of ministries is giving out hot meals for free in Tyler.

It's the 10th year the nonprofit Hope on the Streets, a combination of several ministries, has been giving to those in need across the city.

Every Monday ministries gather under the Gentry Parkway bridge and sing songs about faith, offer free clothing, meals, and support services.

"We've seen miracles happen out here," said Randy Loven, a deacon for Bikers for Christ. "People delivered from addiction and sickness and it's just really good, and a lot of bellies get filled out here."

Bikers for Christ is one of the many ministries who sponsor Hope on the Streets.

"We have somebody helps us every Monday night," said Shelby Way, a pastor for Hope on the Streets. "We have five weekly sponsors that help us and then there's we probably have another 10 or 12 churches that come along beside us to help."

These services help manly people in Tyler like Lisa Brady, a woman who said she used to be homeless and found faith in 2019. Brady said she's blessed to find help and reciprocate it in return to her community.

"The lady who does the kids ministry out here gave me a chat and a place to live," Brady said. "She kept trying to get me to come out here and it took me a little while. But I finally started coming out and I've been out here for three years."

Multiple ministries coming together to change the lives of many this Thanksgiving week.

"I'm very blessed," said Vickie Moore, a Tyler resident. "I got baptized under the bridge with Hope on the Streets. I’ve been with them for a long time. I found out about them and I've been coming to church with them ever since."