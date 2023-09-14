Proposed changes to Tyler Transit raises public concerns, city council postpones approval to seek recommendations

The city council approved the 2024 tax rate and budget, but the topic of raising fares and changing the public transit schedule was pushed back to October.

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler on Wednesday approved almost every item for next year’s tax rate and budget, but the proposal to raise rates and change the schedule to the Tyler Transit system was pushed back after hearing concerns from locals.

Residents of Tyler may be used to always driving yourself around the city, but for some residents like Craig Ellis it’s not a luxury he can take part in because of his visual impairment.

"I lost my vision about 15 years ago and I was told that I can't drive anymore," Ellis said. "I didn't have enough usable vision to be able to operate a vehicle safely."

Ellis is an avid user of the paratransit service of the City of Tyler Public Transportation System to get to work, meetings and home. He's known in the community for his profession at the East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. When addressing the city council at Wednesday morning’s budget meeting, he said he was speaking on behalf of himself and his community, but not speaking for the non-profit.

"I was concerned about the rate increase being so much at one time and also the Saturday service being eliminated," Ellis said. "That's going to cause some hardships with some people that depend on paratransit to get to work and back even on Saturdays."

CBS19 reported about this change last August and since then Tylerites have been voicing their concerns to city officials.

"I think one of the things that we've heard from both of those who are utilizing the services, and then at the public meetings, as well as the city council itself is to look at possible creative solutions," said Tyler City Manager Edward Broussard.

Broussard said this change was proposed on the 2024 budget because the cost for the transit system has increased by $2,000. He said the city still receives funding from the Federal Transit Administration but that the other portion of matching the funding has increased from $5,000 to $7,000.

"So we were looking for ways to be able to reduce that cost in order to be able to manage that within the budget that we have," Broussard said.

The increase and schedule change to the bus system was the only item that did not pass on the new budget. This gave hope to paratransit users like those who are visually impaired that they will be able to still conveniently travel and that a new solution is on the way.

"It's a real honor for me to be able to be an advocate as well as a rider and a user of the transportation system," Ellis said.

When it comes to Ellis' clients and finding ways to receive transportation, he said they practically require that they sign up for Tyler Transit. Since they are also visually impaired, they have to make sure they have an independent way to get to work and home.