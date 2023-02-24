Witness recalls watching 2005 Smith County Courthouse shooting from window

As soon as Steve Awbrey walked into the courthouse, he heard shots being fired outside. He fled upstairs where he saw a dead body from outside the window.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Feb. 24, 2023 marks 18 years since a shooting at the Smith County Courthouse left two people dead and changed security measures for officers.

The shooter pulled out an AK-47 and fired shots towards the eastside of the building killing his ex-wife, a bystander who drew his gun to try and stop the situation, and wounded his son and two deputies.

Many witness the tragic assault including a former Smith County court reporter Steve Awbrey who was willing to share his experience. He said he was getting back from lunch at Don Juan’s when the shooting began.

Awbrey said as soon as he walked through the eastside entrance of the courthouse he started hearing multiple gunshots.

"We went inside and got to the stairs that goes up to the second floor," Awbrey said. "Everyone was getting down because we heard the gunshots. We started taking cover, but what I did was come to the 321st (District Court) right at that window."

Awbrey said he was peeking out of the window where he saw the shooter's ex-wife dead on the ground outside the entrance.

The shooter was a man who ultimately murdered his ex-wife, the bystander Mark Alan Wilson who tried to stop the shooting, injured his son and two deputies. During a police chase, law enforcement shot and killed the shooter.

There are several marks on the building where the bullets hit.

Although this was a traumatic experience, Awbrey still works in the County Court at Law in Marshall. He said since that day he stays more aware of his surroundings, and he continues to look over his shoulder to see what's going on around him.