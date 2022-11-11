Tyler nonprofit works to help East Texas veterans

TYLER, Texas — CampV started based off a study from Texas State University in 2016, saying that East Texas had the second highest veteran population in the state but also came in last for its number of resources.
Located 3212 W Front St. in Tyler, CampV helps East Texas veterans find the resources they need in one place.
CampV Executive Director Travis Gladhill said co-founders Jim Snow and Susan Campbell set out on a mission to create a one-stop resource center.
Opening its doors on Nov. 9, 2019, within their first year they served over 300 veterans, Gladhill said.
This 20-acre campus is the premiere one-stop shop for veteran needs with a dedicated resource center that assists with everything that veteran can need.
CampV resource center includes:
- VA benefits
- Peer groups
- Food assistance
- Mental health counseling
- Financial assistance
- Housing assistance
- Health assistance
- Employment assistance
- Home health assistance
- Transportation assistance
- Legal assistance
- Clothing and household assistance
- Education assistance
CampV recreation center includes:
- Weekly luncheons
- Peer groups
- Computer lab
- Recreation room
- Library
CampV women's center Includes:
- Work readiness
- Health and wellness
- Support groups
- Education
Future Additions:
- Chapel
- Concert pavilion
- Equine therapy
- Housing for homeless veterans
- Natural trail
- Challenging courses for team building
"Us as a non-profit could use the community's help and Camp V would not be here without the community, and we would like to continue that." Gladhill said. "If there is any way they can help weather it is financial support or volunteerism. We would love their help."