Tyler nonprofit works to help East Texas veterans

CampV helps East Texas veterans find the resources they need in one place.

TYLER, Texas — CampV started based off a study from Texas State University in 2016, saying that East Texas had the second highest veteran population in the state but also came in last for its number of resources.

Located 3212 W Front St. in Tyler, CampV helps East Texas veterans find the resources they need in one place.

CampV Executive Director Travis Gladhill said co-founders Jim Snow and Susan Campbell set out on a mission to create a one-stop resource center.

Opening its doors on Nov. 9, 2019, within their first year they served over 300 veterans, Gladhill said.

This 20-acre campus is the premiere one-stop shop for veteran needs with a dedicated resource center that assists with everything that veteran can need.

CampV resource center includes:

VA benefits

Peer groups

Food assistance

Mental health counseling

Financial assistance

Housing assistance

Health assistance

Employment assistance

Home health assistance

Transportation assistance

Legal assistance

Clothing and household assistance

Education assistance

CampV recreation center includes:

Weekly luncheons

Peer groups

Computer lab

Recreation room

Library

CampV women's center Includes:

Work readiness

Health and wellness

Support groups

Education

Future Additions:

Chapel

Concert pavilion

Equine therapy

Housing for homeless veterans

Natural trail

Challenging courses for team building