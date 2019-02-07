TYLER, Texas — A Tyler nurse has been convicted of exploiting an elderly person.

According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, on Tuesday, a jury in the 241st District Court found Karen Madrid, 56, guilty of exploiting an elderly individual.

The evidence at trial showed Madrid met the victim, a dementia patient, at a local hospital and later became his caretaker.

Adult Protective Services and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation when the victim’s neighbors reported the victim had no food in his house and his car was missing.

Bank records later revealed the defendant charged more than $25,000 in expenses to the victim, including a vacation for her and her boyfriend to New York City.

Madrid was sentenced to six years in prison.

The case was prosecuted by Bryan Jiral and Trevor Rose of the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office