Tyler nursing homes discuss COVID vaccine response

According to the CDC, only slightly more than a third of nursing home workers who have been offered a COVID-19 vaccine have chosen to receive it.

TYLER, Texas — After CVS and Walgreens completed the first round of administering COVID shots to long-term care facilities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found only a little more than a third of nursing home workers offered the vaccine, chose to get it.

Autumn Blevins, the director of nursing at Petal Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tyler, said it took educating staff members to help more people sign up.

"Just helping them understand why we're doing what we do, and why we continue to come to work every day, through this pandemic, and never giving up," Blevins said. "Because, you know, these vaccines could be a matter of life and death for a lot of different people."

Blevins said it wasn't only staff members who needed the education though, but residents and their family members.

Keith Koehler, the administrator at Rose Trail Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tyler, experienced similar issues with employees because of misinformation. He said having multiple vaccine clinics helped though.

"Once everybody saw, OK nobody had any reactions to it, so we had a lot more staff participate in the second round," Koehler explained. "And a lot more getting their second round coming up."