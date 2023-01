According to fire official, Cordell Parker said the fire began in a laundry room with a dryer and then spread into two buildings.

TYLER, Texas — No injuries were reported after a fire was contained at an apartment complex in Tyler.

The Tyler Fire Department arrived on the scene of the Lodge on Broadway apartments after a call was made around 3:10 p.m.

According to Tyler Fire Department battalion chief, Cordell Parker said the fire began in a laundry room with a dryer and then spread into two buildings.