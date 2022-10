Thompson said she hopes the event center will bring opportunities to the north side of town

TYLER, Texas — A new event center is set to open in Tyler on Saturday. Tyler Palace Event Center will holds its grand opening at 3 p.m.

The event center, owned by Ed and Mel Thompson, boasts 5,000 square feet with 3,000 square feet of open area, prepping kitchen and bathrooms.

Mel Thompson said the couple opened the center as a more affordable option for holding events in the Tyler area.