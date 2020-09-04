TYLER, Texas — Angelica Viernes was delivering the Tyler Paper on her usual route when she heard a startling noise.

She looked around and saw a toppled trash can alongside 85-year-old resident Beverley Ohren, who was on the ground and unable to get back on her feet.

When Ohren fell, she broke her femur bone. She had a hip replacement surgery in February and was in her final week of recovery. But now, she was down with no way to alert anyone.

You can read more about this story from our partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.