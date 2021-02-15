Tyler Paper, Longview News-Journal and Marshall News Messenger to only print digital editions Feb. 16-17; No physical papers will be delivered

The customer care department will be open from 8 .m. - 5 p.m. and the automated system will be available for 24 hours.

TYLER, Texas — Due to extreme weather conditions throughout the state causing impassable roadways due to ice, the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Longview News-Journal and Marshall News Messenger will only publish a digital edition on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17.

There will not be a printed newspaper.

The customer care department will be open from 8 .m. - 5 p.m. and the automated system will be available for 24 hours.

You can reach your local paper by calling (903) 597-1121 (Tyler), (903) 237-7777 (Longview) and in (903) 935-2525 (Marshall).