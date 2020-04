TYLER, Texas — Schools are shut down and in the meantime, assignments need to be passed between students and teachers in a safe and secure way.

A newspaper in Palestine saw this dilemma and decided to help out by lending local schools newspaper racks to serve as an assignment pick-up and drop-off station.

Palestine shared the brilliant idea on its Facebook page and it went viral in Texas.

