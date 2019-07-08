After more than an hour of people failing to spell impossibly long and complicated words, the Literacy Council of Tyler’s 28th annual Corporate Spelling Bee came down to a five-letter word.

The final teams were the Tyler Morning Telegraph/tylerpaper.com and Ingersoll Rand/Trane.

The teams took turns spelling words incorrectly for several minutes when Ingersoll missed a word and the newspaper team of Brandon Ogden and Erin Mansfield spelled it correctly. That meant if the newspaper team spelled the next word correctly, it would win.

