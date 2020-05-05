TYLER, Texas — The Emmet J. Scott Park in Tyler is a popular North Tyler community park, but the playground equipment has not been updated in 30 years.

That soon will change. The City of Tyler received a grant of more than $700,000 in February to revitalize the park.

"We are getting new restrooms; we will be getting ADA sidewalks, we’ll be getting all new playground equipment and some new benches and picnic tables, and that kind of thing," said Leanne Robinette, City of Tyler senior manager of Parks, Recreation & Tourism.

The park will also be getting a new basketball court.

However, before upgrades begin, the city is asking for the community’s help through a survey to decide what the playground should look like.

"We want the parents and the kids to get on and vote on their favorite playground equipment,” said Robinette. “So that way they still are having some sort of input on what they want to see in the park.”

There are four different options of playground equipment, all of which fit in the perimeter already at the park. The survey can be taken here, and is open until May 13.

City of Tyler

The grant awarded to the City of Tyler for the revitalization comes with a time frame though for the project.

"We have to have the entire project complete by the last day of July,” explained Robinette. “So yeah we are full steam ahead trying to make this happen as quickly as possible.”

The Emmet J. Scott Park will not look entirely new though. Community members have already asked the city to keep sentimental items at the park like the historical plaque with the park's name, the softball field and the fire pit that was put in by Boy Scouts.

“And so we’re working on that list as we’re going,” said Robinette.