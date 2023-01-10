Tyler Parks and Rec seeking information after recent damages to park bathrooms

City of Tyler spokesperson Adriana Rodriguez said the city parks have seen an increase in vandalism.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is asking for the public's help after recent vandalism significantly damaged the Southside Park men's bathroom and impacted other parks.

According to the parks department Facebook page, the men's restroom is closed until we can get it repaired because of significant damages from the vandalism.

Officials believe the incident happened around this past Sunday evening.

City of Tyler spokesperson Adriana Rodriguez said the city parks have seen an increase in vandalism. Instances include: