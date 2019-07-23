TYLER, Texas — This summer, the City of Tyler announced Fun Forest Park Pool would be closed for the season due to a critical leak.

After the city determined the pool, which was originally built in 1938, was unsafe, crews began making repairs to Tyler's lone public pool.

RELATED: Fun Forest Park pool to be closed for summer season

RELATED: Tyler Parks and Recreation offers ways to stay cool this summer following Fun Forest Pool closing

However, Fun Forest Park Pool is not the only city recreational spot with issues.

Many other parks in the system need modernization, which is why officials are hoping the city council will approve the 10-year Parks and Open Spaces Master Plan.

“The last time we updated the plan was 10 years ago. So, it was time to take a look at that and make sure that we go back out to the community and ask them, ‘What is it that you're looking for in your park system?’” Managing Director of Culture and Tourism Stephanie Franklin said.

To determine which issues needed to be addressed, the city asked residents to participate in an online survey to find out how the parks system will best serve the community.

Among the responses were:

More adult soccer fields

Better bathrooms

More encompassing concession stands at Lindsey Park

New splash pad and baseball field at Woldert Park

Tennis court at Bergfeld Park

“They are still really interested in [the] swimming pool, more nature trail facilities, water features such as spray grounds, playground equipment being up to date to new and different,” Franklin said.

There were also responses about the need for general renovations at Gassaway Park and Fun Forest Park.

“You want to make sure that our citizens, and what they feel, is important to their community and their quality of life is being served,” Franklin explained. “And the only way to do that is to ask them and then prepare a master plan and look at our park system and how we can improve it and what we need to add to it to meet the needs of citizens.”

If the Tyler City Council approves the Parks and Open Spaces Plan on Wednesday, city officials will begin applying for grants from Texas Parks and Wildlife in order to help fund the renovations.

RELATED: Construction for inclusive playground at Tyler's Southside Park has begun

RELATED: North Tyler Gassaway Park renovations on the move

Don't forget to download the new CBS19 app on your Apple and Android devices! We've got you covered!