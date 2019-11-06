TYLER, Texas — Less than a week after the City of Tyler announced the closure of Fun Forest Pool for the summer, officials announced a partnership to give kids a different pool they can cool off in as temperatures rise.

The city has partnered with Tyler Independent School District to offer free swim days at their Aquatic Center, located at 3150 Robertson Road. City of Tyler lifeguards will be on duty and appropriate swimwear will be required.

Tyler Transit will offer free rides to the pool and all city splash pads for children under 17. Those under the age of 12 must be must be accompanied by an adult.

The Tyler ISD Aquatic Center hours are follows:

Saturday (2 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Sunday (1 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Thursday (1:30 p.n. - 3:30 p.m.)

Friday - Lap swim only (1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

The new splash pads that will be installed at Fun Forest and Woldert/Glass Recreation are currently under construction. Once opened, the city plans to extend operations by remaining open every weekend during the warm weather.

The Glass Recreation Center will offer free summer memberships to children under the age of 17 during June, July and August.

The parks' office is offering free seven-day passes to the Tyler Athletic and Swim Club that are available for pickup (one pass per family).

Tyler Parks and Recreation will also be hosting a summer family night once a month. The events will be free and open to the public. Each night the park will have a theme, games and food trucks.

Also, the city's Summer Playground Programs are offered daily from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., free of charge. Breakfast, snacks and lunch will be provided to children. Playground leaders will on site to help lead activities.

The following parks will be participating:

Bergfeld Park

Emmett Scott Park

P.T. Cole Park

For more information visit the Tyler Parks and Recreation website..