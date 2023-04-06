Tyler Parks and Rec's Easter Egg Hunt canceled due to weather, another event set for Saturday

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Parks and Recreation's annual Easter Egg Hunt has been canceled due to weather, the city of Tyler announced.
Another event will be held Saturday at the Glass Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tyler Police Officers and Shorty the Squirrel will be there to take pictures and pass out free eggs to kids. The children have to bring a basket or container to carry their eggs.
The Saturday event will be come-and-go.
For more information, visit TylerParksandRec.com, the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page, or call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.