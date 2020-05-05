TYLER, Texas — With all kinds of large gatherings canceled, no new sports games to watch on TV, schools closed and many people under self-quarantine, what’s a person (or family) to do to combat the boredom?

Well, thanks to Tyler Parks & Recreation, there are a few things you can do to make your time at home a little bit easier (and more fun)!

Through "Boredom Busters," Tyler Parks & Recreations is introducing virtual activities like contests, crafts and more!

From word searches to backyard scavenger hunts, this new campaign is sure to get you engaged, all while spending quality time with family.

Check out the "Boredom Buster" activity packet here.

There's also "My Days Safe at Home," a sketch book for children to express their feelings while at home.

For the latest activities, follow Tyler Parks & Recreation on Facebook.