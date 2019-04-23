TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a female suspect who vandalized a church on April 19.

According to police, at about 11:21 p.m. the suspect rode her bike to the Green Acres Baptist Church on Troup Hwy and spray painted the building with blue spray paint.

Tyler Police Department Facebook

If you have information on the identify of the suspect, contact Dt. Mike Kieny at 903-531-1045 or Tyler crime stoppers at 903-597-2833.