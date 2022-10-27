Tyler and Marshall PD to hold drug drop-off events

Both will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department and Marshall Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency, will be hosting drug drop offs on Saturday for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Tyler PD will hold theirs at Brookshire’s on Rice Road and Marshall PD will have theirs at Walgreen's on East End Boulevard North.

The public can drop off their unused, unwanted and expired prescription medications as well as tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs, free of charge.