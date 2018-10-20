SMITH COUNTY — Officers from the Tyler Police Department are looking for two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery that happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday at the T-Mobile store on 3320 Troup Highway.

According to police, officers were were told two black male suspects males in their early 20's walked into the store, demanding money and merchandise.

Officers were also told one of the suspects had a handgun during the robbery.

After the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise and money, they left the store in a white Maxima.

Authorities said no injuries were reported in the incident.

The Tyler Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this incident to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000, or call Tyler Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

