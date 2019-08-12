TYLER, Texas — Peaches Owen, a woman whose generosity and compassion has impacted the health care and the community in East Texas, has died.

Owen and her husband lived a life of philanthropy. Supporting projects such as CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System released a statement Saturday afternoon about her passing:

“Mrs. Owen was a friend and constant encouragement to us for many years, and played a vital, lifesaving role in the lives of so many through her support of our mission and the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital,” said Chris Glenney, FACHE, Senior Vice President of Group Operations, CHRISTUS Health, Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas, President, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System. “She leaves a legacy behind that is cherished by every member of the leadership team, the physicians, Associates and countless patients whose lives have been forever changed for the better.”

“Not only did Mrs. Owen bring the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital to our Northeast Texas community, but she regularly reminded our teams that the building was only as good as the people who served in it. Peaches inspired our teams to be their very best, and we are both blessed and honored that Mr. and Mrs. Owen chose us to carry on the great legacy that they’ve left our community,” said Deb Chelette, RN, BSN, MHA, Vice President, Operations, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.

“Peaches and Louis Owen have left Northeast Texas a tremendous legacy of love, compassion and healing that will continue to touch the lives of future generations. Perhaps providentially, Peaches passed from this world and rejoined her husband, Louis, exactly seven years to the very day of the opening of the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital,” said Scott Fossey, Vice President of Philanthropy, CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas, Louisiana & Southeast Texas. “Peaches’ infectious enthusiasm and passion to help others will never be forgotten by her extended CHRISTUS family within the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System. The Owen family’s philanthropic generosity and compassionate desire to help the people of Northeast Texas will live on for generations. The hope and healing their gifts have and will continue to provide through their immediate family will impact families across Northeast Texas and this nation for decades to come as an extension of His healing ministry. Our prayers are with the entire family during this difficult time.”