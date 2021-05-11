Tyler Piano & Organ Co. closing after more than 80 years in business

The location will now serve as the new headquarters for the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County.

TYLER, Texas — After more than 80 years of providing pianos and organs to East Texas, Tyler Piano and Organ Company has sold its building on South Broadway Ave. and owner Bill Jeffreys is retiring.

Jeffreys, who has owned the company for more than 20 years, plans to begin liquidating all remaining inventory beginning on May 15.

“We still have COVID-19 delayed orders of new inventory arriving almost daily which will need to be sold," said Jeffreys.

The retirement sale will feature a large inventory of remaining new and used pianos, player pianos, digital pianos, Hammond organs, Howard Miller grandfather clocks.

"This will be the last time East Texan's can purchase an instrument from the oldest and largest piano dealership to have served East Texas," Jeffreys said.

Tyler Piano Co. was established in 1940 by Sam Jones and later owned and operated by his sons Jeff and Stewart Jones before the purchase of the business by Jeffreys.

Over the years, Tyler Piano Company has had six locations in Tyler including a location in Broadway Square Mall for several years.

Additionally, the company maintained a store in Marshall for a number of years.