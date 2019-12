A Tyler Pipe employee has been transported to a Tyler emergency room after an accident involving a forklift Wednesday.

Smith County Sheriff's Office public information officer Larry Christian said the male employee had serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital by UT Health East Texas EMS.

Tyler Pipe is a foundry located in the 11900 block of County Road 492 in Tyler.

