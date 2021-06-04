UPDATE: Tyler Legacy Principal resigns after Tyler Police open investigation into alleged possession of controlled substance

The investigation started after police said they assisted emergency medical services to a call at his home on Pinnacle Circle on Thursday at 1:02 a.m.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police have confirmed they are investigating Tyler Legacy Principal Dr. Daniel C. Crawford for allegedly possessing a controlled substance.

Tyler ISD officials confirmed Crawford resigned.

In a statement, the district said, "Today, June 4 the district accepted the resignation of Dan Crawford. The district will immediately begin filling the vacancy."

The incident report obtained by the Tyler Morning Telegraph said Crawford was in possession or concealed less than one gram of a "white powdery substance."

A Tyler ISD district official said, "It is the district policy that we do not comment on personnel matters no matter what position they hold in the district."