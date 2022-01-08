Tyler police announce street closures planned for Smith County deputy's funeral procession

Bustos was killed July 29 when a suspected drunk driver struck him while conducting a traffic stop.

TYLER, Texas — Starting around noon Friday, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.

Bustos' funeral service is set for 10 a.m. Friday at the Green Acres Baptist Church. A presentation of the flag, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter fly-by, a 21-gun salute and motorcade back to the funeral home will follow the service.

The procession will begin at the Green Acres Baptist and turn left onto Troup Highway at South Beckham Ave and then right onto South Broadway Ave. The path will then continue to Front Street, where it will move left and travel outside of the city limits, according to the Tyler Police Department announcement.

Procession participants will turn right onto Patton Lane and end at Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64 West.

Police said the following streets will be closed during the procession:

Troup Highway from Golden Road to Troup Highway/S. Beckham Ave

Troup Highway to S. Broadway Ave

S. Broadway Ave from Troup Highway to Front Street

Front Street from S. Broadway Ave to Patton Lane

Patton Lane from Front Street to Highway 64 West

Highway 64 West from Patton Lane to Memorial Park Cemetery.

These streets will reopen once the procession passes. Drivers should take alternative routes while the procession moves the area Friday, police said.