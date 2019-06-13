TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department has arrested three juveniles in connection with a string of recent vehicle burglaries.

On Thursday, around 12:20 a.m., a resident of the Wood Trail apartment complex, located at 1909 Shiloh Road, says they came upon three young, black males who were attempting burglarizing a vehicle. The trio ran away when they were approached by the witness, according to the TPD.

Two hours later, around 2:25 a.m., police received reports of another burglary at the Alpine Creek apartment complex, located at 4400 Paluxy Drive. Officers were already in the area searching for the alleged burglars from the initial report wen they spotted three young, black males walking down Paluxy Drive with a backpack and flashlights.

Police say they stopped the boys and found "hundreds of coins" int he backpack, several empty purses, miscellaneous jewelry items, several phones, phone cords, a phone battery pack, a Bluetooth speaker and part of a felt-covered Chrysler-brand console tray from a vehicle.

The juveniles were taken into custody while officers searched for other victims.

According to the TPD, three more cars at Alpine Creek had been rummaged through.

Two of the juveniles arrested were 16-years-old, while the other was 15. Police believe the boys are responsible for numerous auto burglaries in Tyler.

If you have been a recent victim of an auto burglary and have not filed a report, please contact the TPD.

Police would also like to remind citizens to remove all valuables from vehicles, especially weapons, and keep all of the doors locked at night.