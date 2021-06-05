Tyler Police arrest one in connection to four Saturday morning robberies

Officers identified 56-year-old Michael Edward Lout as the suspect in all the robberies.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police have arrested Michael Edward Lout, 56, in connection to a string of robberies early Saturday morning at three convenience stores and a donut shop.

Police were originally alerted about the robbers at 6:28 a.m.

The first robbery occurred at the CEFCO convenience store in the 1200 block of W SW Loop 323 where a man threatened the clerk with a knife. A second robbery was reported at the 7-11 convenience store at 5015 South Broadway.

Another robbery was reported at Shipley's Donuts in the 1700 block of S SE Loop 323 and a fourth robbery took place at the 7-11 convenience store in the 2200 block of S SE Loop 323.

Officers received a vehicle description and a partial plate number. All surrounding police agencies were notified.

A University of Texas at Tyler Police Officer spotted the vehicle at the Phillips 66 convenience store at the intersection of University Boulevard and Loop 323 as the suspect was walking up to the store at about 6:58 a.m. The UT Tyler officer detained the suspect until Tyler Police officers arrived at the scene.

Officers identified 56-year-old Michael Edward Lout as the suspect in all the robberies.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene. A search warrant was obtained to search Lout's vehicle. During the investigation, officers recovered an unspecified amount of cash.

A warrant was obtained for Lout's arrest, and he was charged with four counts of aggravated robbery.