Tyler Police asking for help finding missing person

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen on January 6 on Briar Creek Drive in Tyler. According to the family, he is very ill.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing person.

According to police, 21-year-old Corbin Stiefer was last seen on January 6 on Briar Creek Drive in Tyler.

Stiefer is 5’7 and 108 lbs with short brown hair and a patchy beard and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He is driving a red 2014 Mazda 6 with Texas LP# GXB1645.

According to the family, Stiefer is very ill.

If anyone sees Corbin or his vehicle, they are asked to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.