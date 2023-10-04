Tyler police asking public to help search for missing person

If you come across Justin or know his location you are advised to call Detective Thomas at (903) 531-1025.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing person.

Police are searching for Justin Jeremy Miller, who is a 40-year-old male.

Miller last made contact with his family on Aug. 19, and his family hasn't heard from him since. Police believe Miller might have been riding a black bicycle at his disappearance.

Miller is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs at 160 pounds with blue hair, police say.