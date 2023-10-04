Tyler police asking public to help search for missing person

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing person.
Police are searching for Justin Jeremy Miller, who is a 40-year-old male.
Miller last made contact with his family on Aug. 19, and his family hasn't heard from him since. Police believe Miller might have been riding a black bicycle at his disappearance.
Miller is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs at 160 pounds with blue hair, police say.
If you come across Justin or know his location you are advised to call Detective Thomas at (903) 531-1025.