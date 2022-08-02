Officials: Aircraft landed safely at Tyler Pounds

According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft has no fire, no fluids leaking, and no medical attention is needed at this time.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police is responding to an Alert 2 at Tyler Pounds.

An Alert 2 indicates an aircraft approaching the airport is in major difficulty such as the engine is on fire, faulty landing gear, hydraulic pressure, etc.

According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft landed safely and the situation is under control. The aircraft is not on fire, there is no fluids leaking, and no medical attention is needed at this time.

Personnel are on standby while passengers disembark at the terminal, Findley said.