x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Officials: Aircraft landed safely at Tyler Pounds

According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft has no fire, no fluids leaking, and no medical attention is needed at this time.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police is responding to an Alert 2 at Tyler Pounds

An Alert 2 indicates an aircraft approaching the airport is in major difficulty such as the engine is on fire, faulty landing gear, hydraulic pressure, etc. 

According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft landed safely and the situation is under control. The aircraft is not on fire, there is no fluids leaking, and no medical attention is needed at this time. 

Personnel are on standby while passengers disembark at the terminal, Findley said. 

CBS19 will update this article with more information once it becomes available. 

RELATED: Roadway cleared after 18-wheeler crash on I-20

RELATED: Pilot uninjured after plane crash in field near Marshall

Paid Advertisement