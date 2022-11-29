Tyler PD sergeant retiring after 11 years

Sergeant Wendell Gardner will be honored in a ceremony held by the Tyler Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Members of the Tyler Police Department are honoring one of their own as they celebrate the retirement of Sergeant Wendell Gardner.

Sgt. Gardner started his career at the Tyler Police Department in March of 1998. He went from a career as a Registered Nurse to joining his three brothers, three of them being officers and one being a dispatcher, at the Tyler Police Department.

He has served many roles during his career with Tyler PD including Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer and Community Response Officer.

He has been a member of the Honor Guard for over twenty years and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant on Nov. 30, 2011.