Police continue to search for missing man in Tyler

The Tyler Police Department is searching for 77-year-old Rodney Campbell who was reported missing on Tuesday.

TYLER, Texas — Officials are searching for a missing person in Tyler.

Police said Campbell was last seen on Monday, July 31 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

Police also say his cell phone's locations shows he was in the Marshall area Tuesday morning.

According to police, Campbell is 5’10 tall, weighs 280 lbs., has grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a baggie t-shirt, sweatpants, and slippers.

Police say Campbell drives a black 4 drive Dodge Ram with Texas License Plates # RSX 4900.