Tyler police converting AT&T building into crime lab

The lab is expected to be finished in October.

TYLER, Texas — CSI: Crime Scene Investigation draws the interest in the scientific side of crime fighting and is one of the biggest hits on CB19.

So, when the Tyler Police Department decided to upgrade their crime lab, they didn't have to look far. In fact, they just had to check out the spot next door.

When the AT&T building next door to the current crime lab became available, the Tyler City Council was quick to approve the purchase. Following the renovations, the space will be a full- functioning crime lab and vehicle investigation building



"What I’m most excited about as a former major crimes investigator is this building right here because this building is going to be a dedicated garage for evidence collection on vehicle’s," said Det. Andy Erbaugh. "We can take a car that may have physical evidence in it from a murder [and] have it in a closed environment."

The crime lab will have stainless steel tables to lay out evidence. Above will be a rack with rolling camera to take photos.