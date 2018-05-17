The Tyler Police Department is continuing its Enhanced Community Outreach Program on Thursday, May 17 from 4 p.m. to TBD.

Tyler Police will be going door to door introducing themselves and reaching out to citizens to ask what we can do for them.

The outreach program is one of many programs that are conducted to become closer to our community and address problems that residents may have in their specific neighborhood.

The department will be addressing concerns such as criminal activity in the area, traffic issues, abandoned vehicles, and code enforcement property concerns. If a concern is brought to their attention that would involve another city department they can assist with informing the city department responsible for addressing the issue.

The Program area will include the following streets: McClenny Drive, El Cerrito Place, Garrett Drive and two duplex communities off Cambridge Road.

© 2018 KYTX