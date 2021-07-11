Tyler Police Department receives boat to monitor Lake Tyler on weekends, holidays

A Tyler Police spokesperson said officers on the boat will make sure people are operating their boats in a safe manner and have the proper boating equipment.

TYLER, Texas — A new addition to the Tyler Police Department’s patrol fleet is setting sail to further the department’s commitment to safety and helping people, including on the water.

Revamped with fresh paint and necessary improvements, the police department’s new boat will allow trained officers to monitor Lake Tyler on weekends, holidays or when a lot of people are expected at the lake.

Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department public information officer, said the boat came from the city of Tyler water department.

“Our maiden voyage was on July Fourth weekend,” Erbaugh said, adding the boat’s purpose is to increase lakegoers’ safety. “They’re (people) out there to have a good time.