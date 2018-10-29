Halloween is defiantly an exciting time of year. How can it not be with candy and costumes? Not only does everyone want to have fun but they want the be safe as well.

Tyler Police Department has released some safety tips to help keep kids safe:

1. A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.

2. Obtain flashlights with fresh batteries for all children and their escorts or use glow sticks.

3. If your older children are going alone, plan and review the route that is acceptable to you. Agree on a specific time when they should return home.

4. Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.

5. Because pedestrian injuries are the most common injuries to children on Halloween, remind Trick-or-Treaters:

• Stay in a group and communicate where they will be going.

• Remember reflective tape for costumes and trick-or-treat bags.

• Carry a cellphone for quick communication.

• Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk.

• If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic.

• Only cross the street as a group in established crosswalks (as recognized by local custom). Never cross between parked cars or out driveways.

• Don't assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing Trick-or-Treaters. Just because one car stops, doesn't mean others will!

• Parents should inspect candy before consumed.

• Law enforcement authorities should be notified immediately of any suspicious or unlawful activity.

