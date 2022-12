The TPD encourages anyone with information to call 903-531-1046.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department took to Facebook Friday, Dec. 2, asking for help identifying an alleged thief.

According to the post, large amounts of diamonds and gold were stolen from a business on S. Broadway Ave. at 4:20 p.m.

Police say the man may have been with three other women possibly driving a silver Honda Odyssey.