The Tyler Police Department is inviting the public to attend the annual Peace Officer Memorial Service on Tuesday.

The event begins at noon near the flagpole on the T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza in downtown Tyler.

All peace officers and residents are encouraged to attend this service to pay tribute to Texas peace officers who made the supreme sacrifice while performing their duties from May 15, 2017 to May 15, 2018.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.

Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world are gathered in Washington, D.C., to participate in planned events designed to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

As part of National Police Week, the names of 129 law enforcement officers killed in 2017, as well as 231 officers who died in prior years, will be formally dedicated on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., on May 13, during the 30th Annual Candlelight Vigil.

